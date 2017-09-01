Gazette-Mail to eliminate Monday print edition
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — Starting Oct. 2, the Gazette-Mail will cease publishing a print edition on Mondays.
The Gazette-Mail will continue to publish a Monday edition, but it will be available only online at wvgazettemail.com, through our apps and in the electronic edition, which shows readers replicas of print pages in a clickable digital format.
This move does not affect print publication of newspapers during the rest of the week.
“Our market has changed,” Shumate said. “This move is in lieu of a rate increase.”
Home delivery rates will not change in relation to this move.
For more information about the e-edition and how to access it through our website, please call our Customer Service Department at 304-348-4800. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
