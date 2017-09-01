Gazette-Mail to eliminate Monday print edition

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — Starting Oct. 2, the Gazette-Mail will cease publishing a print edition on Mondays.

The Gazette-Mail will continue to publish a Monday edition, but it will be available only online at wvgazettemail.com, through our apps and in the electronic edition, which shows readers replicas of print pages in a clickable digital format.

“We’re trying to make moves that cut costs and continue to allow us to produce a quality product,” said Charleston Newspapers President Trip Shumate.

This move does not affect print publication of newspapers during the rest of the week.

Generally, Mondays are the strongest day of the week when it comes to digital demand for news.

“Our market has changed,” Shumate said. “This move is in lieu of a rate increase.”

Home delivery rates will not change in relation to this move.

For more information about the e-edition and how to access it through our website, please call our Customer Service Department at 304-348-4800. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.

