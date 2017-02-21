Fundraisers, fines bills approved

By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved bills Feb. 20 dealing with legislator fundraisers and littering fines.

HB 2319 requires a legislator running for legislative office who holds a fundraiser during a legislative session to disclose the event, the receipt of all contributions and the source and amounts of the gifts within five business days of the event.

The bill passed 98-0 with no discussion and goes to the Senate.

HB 2303 updates the A. James Manchin Rehabilitation Environmental Plan by raising the fines for littering and illegal dumping.

Judiciary chair John Shott, R-Mercer, told members, “We’re sick and tired of inconsiderate slobs despoiling our state.”

HB 2303 passed 95-3 and goes to the Senate.

