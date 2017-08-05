Frontier offering higher speeds, discounts as result of $160 million settlement

Staff reports

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications’ $160 million settlement with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office has led to increased internet speeds and discounts for approximately 40 percent of customers affected.

Frontier Communications entered into the settlement to resolve complaints about internet speeds provided to its customers.

“This agreement already has improved connectivity for thousands of West Virginians, however significant work remains,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey’s office, between 2013 and 2015, received multiple complaints from customers paying for Frontier’s high-speed service, which advertised internet speeds up to 6 megabytes per second. The subsequent investigation found many customers expecting internet speeds “up to 6 Mbps” frequently received speeds 1.5 Mbps or lower.

The discounted monthly rate set bills for approximately 27,500 affected customers at $9.99.

Those with further questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

