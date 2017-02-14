Fourteen represent Cabell, Wayne counties in West Virginia Legislature
The Herald Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 130 legislators from throughout the Mountain State made their way to Charleston last week for the start of the 2017 regular legislative session.
Among them are eight members of the House of Delegates and six members of the Senate who represent portions of Cabell and Wayne counties and will be responsible for representing southwestern West Virginia citizens’ voice at the capitol for the next 60 days.
Both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature have Republican majorities.
The GOP has a 63-member majority to Democrats’ 36-member minority, along with one delegate with no party affiliation.
In the Senate, Republicans have a 22-member majority, and 12 Democrats represent the minority party in the chamber.
Click on the graphic at left for a listing of local legislators’ contact information at the West Virginia State Capitol. For more information about members of the West Virginia Legislature, visit www.legis.state.wv.us.
