Former West Virginia Business College students consider next step

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Former West Virginia Business College enrollees are assessing their options for either continuing their education or potentially discharging their student loans.

On Wednesday, a few of those who had been attending the recently closed institution attended an informational session at West Virginia Northern Community College, which offers some programs that are similar to those in which the students may have been enrolled at the business college.

“We’ve had a few students come in. Some have contacted our office about their options,” said Corley Dennison, who serves as vice chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.

Officials with the college, which had operated on Main Street in Wheeling at Nutter Fort, announced its closure July 10, despite a lawsuit filed by the college against the council in an effort to remain open.

Dennison said West Virginia Northern offers many of the same programs the business school provided. He said West Virginia Junior College — with operations in Charleston, Morgantown and Bridgeport — may also be an attractive option.

Dennison said students may be eligible to have their entire federal student loans discharged, although there are intricacies with each situation.

“They need to make sure they have all their financial aid information, and then make an informed decision,” he added.

Dennison said anyone who still has questions can call the council at 304-558-0265.

The closure of West Virginia Business College came after a long series of issues regarding the college’s lack of accreditation.

The school’s problems surfaced when, late last year, the Washington, D.C.-based Accrediting Council on Independent Colleges and Schools issued a report about alleged problems at the business college.

In June, approximately 30 people graduated from the college, but council officials said the degrees came from an institution that lacked accreditation.

On June 8, council officials ordered the college to close by June 30. However, the college appealed that ruling in Ohio County Circuit Court, and asked Judge David Sims for an immediate stay of the council’s order until the appeal was decided, which Sims granted.

