Flood clean-up under way, donation sites up and running

Staff report

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — North-central West Virginia was hit hard by rain during the weekend, causing flooding in many areas.

Across the region, clean up crews were out Monday, to begin work to clear away mud and debris left behind by the rising water.

Several donation sites are cropping up, to help collect items needed by people displaced by the floods.

Today, Blue and Gold Graphics and Protex LLC will take donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 133 Green Bag Road. Those items will be taken to Hundred High School for distribution.

Items needs are bleach, paper towels, toiletries, gloves, cleaning supplies, Lysol, baby wipes, mops, hand sanitizer, cleaning buckets, bottled water, cleaning rags, dish washing soap, scrub brushes and anything else you can think of that might help.

The Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee is collecting flood relief supplies and donations for ongoing recovery efforts being undertaken in western Monongalia County and the Hundred area. The committee will have a collection point set up all week, Aug. 1-5, inside the exhibit hall at the Monongalia County Fair at Mylan Park.

Items needed include personal care items, bottled water, and various cleaning supplies.

Monetary donations are also welcome as the committee will then purchase the items of the greatest need and see to it that they are delivered to the areas affected.

Delegate Joe Statler (R-51st District) is also coordinating with recovery efforts in Hundred, WV and western Monongalia County to gather volunteers willing to help with the cleanup.

Anyone interested may email info@moncountygop.org or call Ethan Moore at 304-276-5050.

Fairmont State University Student Government is asking for donations of anything to help people affected by the area flooding. Items can be dropped off at the student government office, located in the Falcon Center on campus. Contact Dillon Bradley at 304-888-2151 to organize a drop-off if you are unfamiliar with campus.

