First West Virginia Farm Show scheduled for Friday

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia will host the First West Virginia Farm Show May 11-13 at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.

The agricultural-filled weekend will be highlighted by the West Virginia High School Rodeo State Finals, a jackpot lamb and goat show, rabbit show hosted by the Greenbrier East FFA, demonstrations and seminars all weekend, and a vendor expo featuring farm equipment, ATVs, western wear and everything in between.

Hours of operation are Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the rodeo at 7 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free and free parking is available at the carnival gate 6 on 219S and in the free parking lot. Check out www.statefairofwv.com/event-center/west-virginia-farm-show/ for more information and a complete schedule.

