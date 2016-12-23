First Lady’s Artistree celebrates state’s artisans and roots

Charleston Gazette-Mail

As guests enter the foyer of the West Virginia Governor’s Mansion, they’ll notice a large tree dominating the room.

The tree, known as the Artistree, is a tradition that dates back to 2011 with roots in the state’s heritage.

Artisans from across the state are invited to create ornaments each year that hang from the large live tree inside the mansion.

This year, the tree is decorated with 200 handmade ornaments from 185 state artisans. Ornaments range from woodwork to hand-blown glass and textiles — all showcasing the state’s industries and artists.

“The governor and I love West Virginia artisans, we love our heritage here, and we thought it would be lovely to showcase artisans across the state,” said first lady Joanne Jaeger Tomblin.

This year, the live Frasier Fir Artistree was donated by the West Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, from Al and Louise Tolliver of Crickmer Farms in Danese.

Tomblin said when the Artistree project started in 2011, the mansion received 75 ornaments — and it’s continued to grow ever since.

Individuals and groups of high school students, senior citizens and everyone in between make and submit ornaments each year to be featured on the tree.

Ornaments from previous years dangle from the greenery of each railing inside the mansion.

“The Artistree is a celebration of West Virginia and its people, showcasing the true artistic spirit of the Mountain State,” Tomblin said.

