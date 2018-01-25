‘Financial initiative’ for Yeager being readied for legislative action
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mike Hall, Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff, told members of Yeager Airport’s governing board on Wednesday that “a financial initiative for Yeager Airport,” which would include funds to pay for the 10 percent local match needed to secure federal construction grants, is being prepared for legislative action.
Terry Sayre, director of the Charleston airport, said new aid from the state in securing the local share of FAA-sanctioned construction would come at an opportune time, since Yeager needs to come up with nearly $3 million in local match funds in the next year to get a variety of projects underway.
Hall, who will attend the Charleston airport’s board meetings as the governor’s liaison, said Justice favors a plan to extend Yeager’s runway more than 1,000 feet into Coonskin Park. Because the Charleston airport is the main portal for air travelers entering the state, “the governor says it’s real important to have 8,000 feet of runway here,” Hall said.
