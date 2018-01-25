‘Financial initiative’ for Yeager being readied for legislative action

By RICK STEELHAMMER

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mike Hall, Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff, told members of Yeager Airport’s governing board on Wednesday that “a financial initiative for Yeager Airport,” which would include funds to pay for the 10 percent local match needed to secure federal construction grants, is being prepared for legislative action.

Terry Sayre, director of the Charleston airport, said new aid from the state in securing the local share of FAA-sanctioned construction would come at an opportune time, since Yeager needs to come up with nearly $3 million in local match funds in the next year to get a variety of projects underway.

“I’m glad the governor put us in the budget,” Sayre said. “We’ll see how it works out” in the Legislature, he added.

The state Aeronautics Commission once paid the full local match on all Federal Aviation Administration-approved construction projects at West Virginia airports. But a cost-cutting move put in place in 2015 capped Aeronautics Commission matching funds available for such projects at $150,000, leaving it up to counties or cities to come up with matching funds for projects costing more than $1.5 million. Later, the commission agreed to pay for up to half of the local match needed to land FAA-approved construction grants.

Hall, who will attend the Charleston airport’s board meetings as the governor’s liaison, said Justice favors a plan to extend Yeager’s runway more than 1,000 feet into Coonskin Park. Because the Charleston airport is the main portal for air travelers entering the state, “the governor says it’s real important to have 8,000 feet of runway here,” Hall said.

