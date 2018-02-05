Festival of Ideas to feature panel on opioid crisis

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. This year’s David C. Hardesty Jr. Festival of Ideas will present a panel discussion on the state’s opioid crisis.

The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Charleston Civic Center’s Little Theater.

The festival is sponsored by West Virginia University and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean for WVU Health Sciences, will moderate the panel.

