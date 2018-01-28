FERC approves some construction in W.Va. for initial infrastructure for Mountain Valley Pipeline
That permission is granted only for lands where MVP has the approval of the landowners.
The proposed $3.5 billion 42-inch pipeline’s proposed route begins in Wetzel County in the northern part of the state before making its way south and through Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties before continuing into Virginia to a compressor station in Pittsylvania County.
According to the MVP website, the pipeline is expected to move two million dekatherms of natural gas per day.
While the MVP has gained the right to begin basic construction, the pipeline still faces hurdles to major construction, hurdles that may delay major construction for as much as a year.
Along with ongoing litigation among the pipeline interests and landowners, the pipeline has also bumped up against a local government. That friction was most notably seen in November when lawyers for the MVP filed suit against the Fayette County Commission.
