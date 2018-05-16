Extended winter sparks W.Va., Ohio, Ky. pollen outburst
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Pollen is one of nature’s great equalizers — an annual irritating yet mostly harmless reminder that rich and poor alike can be just as easily humbled by a few trillion yellow specks. Little can be done to avoid it in practicality, and most simply surrender to the itchy onslaught of allergies as a fact of life.
Virtually everywhere east of the Mississippi River stands in the thick of peak pollen season, worsened in both sheer volume and a later start this year thanks to the prolonged cold spells that dragged on into mid-April, explained Dr. Meagan Shepherd, allergist/immunologist at Marshall Health’s Department of Pediatrics.
When trees and grass are finally given a prolonged warm weather opportunity to pollinate after a drawn-out winter, the plants will try to make up for lost time — sparking a sudden outpouring of pollen the human body had de-acclimated to during the winter months.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/extended-winter-sparks-tri-state-pollen-outburst/article_fed2e984-d37a-5c1d-b093-56574a2a731e.html
