Expert: Higher ed crucial for economic gains

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

“An investment in higher education is an investment in your future,” said Dr. Malcolm “Mack” Portera.

Portera, who is chancellor emeritus of the University of Alabama System, is widely recognized for his achievements in economic development, job creation, global initiatives and academic partnerships. He spoke at Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall about a program that links community resources with higher education to expand economic activity.