Ex-prosecutor to lead West Virginia’s corrections division
By COURTNEY HESSLER
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman who built her decades-long career as a federal prosecutor has been appointed to oversee West Virginia’s prison system.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Betsy Jividen, who formerly worked as a federal prosecutor for the Northern District of West Virginia, as commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections. Her appointment was announced by Jeff Sandy, secretary of the the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, of which the corrections division is a part.
Jividen has served as a federal prosecutor for four decades after being sworn into office as an assistant U.S. Attorney in 1980. She was the first female federal prosecutor in the Northern District of West Virginia. She had served for two terms as acting and interim U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia in 2017, until U.S. Attorney William J. Powell was sworn in on Oct. 13.
Jividen said she was honored for the appointment.
