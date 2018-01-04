‘Everybody’s going to know Fairmont State in West Virginia’

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Dr. Mirta Martin woke up in the new year in her home at the Shaw House, still feeling as though it is a hotel stay.

She headed to her office in Hardway Hall, featuring unpacked boxes rather than decor.

New Fairmont State University President Martin began 2018 having to create a new life for herself in Fairmont, though this move is only the latest of several she has experienced in her life.

Since she left her birthplace of Cuba at the age of 6 for a new life in Spain and eventually the U.S., she has been creating a life for herself and her family through the values she has been instilled with throughout her life.

And as she takes on the office of president at Fairmont State University following Interim President Stephen Jones, she will begin to pass these values on to a new generation of students.

