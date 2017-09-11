Events to remember those lost in 9/11

By JORDAN NELSON

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The 16th annual Parade of Lights, a ceremonial event set to pay solemn tribute to the victims who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, will take place Monday at 8 p.m., continuing its tradition with being a “silent” parade.

Each year the event begins with a procession of emergency vehicles from fire departments, emergency medical services, police departments and other emergency agencies as they travel from Independence High School in Coal City, through uptown Beckley onto Robert C. Byrd Drive, and ending at Linda K. Epling Stadium, where a ceremony of reflection and prayer will take place.

Kevin Price, Raleigh County fire levy director, said it is of high importance to take time to reflect on the tragedy each year.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of town you’re in, whether it is big or small, this is a day we take some time to remember those people that put their life on the line for us during such tragic events,” Price said.

Even though the parade is taking place at nightfall, the skies will be bright with reflections from the emergency vehicle lights. A medical helicopter will fly over the procession, causing the American flags carefully placed on the fire trucks to sway in a proud victorious salute, according to organizers.

“Having the parade be a silent event is something we do as a matter of respect,” Price said. “I lost 343 fellow workers that day, and so did everyone else. This ceremony is to continue to honor them.”

Price predicts hundreds of supporters will line the route as they have in the past, proudly holding American flags and cheering as the procession of emergency vehicles drive past them in silence.

What started as a mostly Raleigh County memorial tribute has grown to become the largest 9/11 memorial in southern West Virginia.

“The event has grown so much over the years,” Price said. “It continues to get bigger each and every year. People continue to want to pay their respect.”

In previous years, the parade had emergency service agencies representing Raleigh, Wyoming, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Boone, McDowell, Fayette, Nicholas and Greenbrier counties.

Recently, the procession has grown to cover three miles from start to finish. Price said close to 100 vehicles were in the procession last year.

The event is marking the 16th anniversary of 9/11, and although another year has passed, emergency service workers are determined to “Never Forget.”

Price said the public is invited to come out and show support.

Beckley residents will also commemorate the 9/11 anniversary Monday by joining in patriotic acts of volunteer service as part of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Local leaders and community service organizations including Beckley Common Council members, AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers, Beckley Rotary Club and Mountain View Christian School will meet at Jim Word Memorial Park in Beckley at 9:30 a.m. to join in prayer, songs and a moment of silence, along with learning how Beckley was chosen to receive a piece of one of the World Trade Center towers.

In addition, first responders in attendance will receive a free lunch ticket sponsored by the Beckley Rotary Club.

Concord University will also observe the day with a remembrance ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Athens campus on the front lawn of Marsh Hall.

The CU Student Veterans Association is presenting the ceremony with special assistance from the PikeView High School JROTC, with a presentation of the colors while Concord Veterans Advocate Steven Kennedy offers a remembrance speech.

“This event signifies that we as a country will never forget the terrible actions that happened on September 11, 2001,” Kennedy said. “This is a time for us to come together as one nation and respect the lives lost on the day to remember the immense support that was shown throughout this country, and to reflect on the patriotism that spread across America like wildfire.”

For more information on the ceremony contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu or 304-384-5226.

Other local 9/11 remembrance events include:

United We Stand: A 9-11 memorial service Monday from 8:30 to 9:11 p.m. at old Red Devil football field on Central Avenue in Oak Hill. Attendees are asked to wear red.

Patriots Day Prayer Service: Fayetteville Baptist Church will host a community Patriots Day of Prayer Service at noon Monday in the church sanctuary. The public is invited to attend. The theme is “Let There Be Peace.”

In addition to these observances, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation in accordance with the presidential proclamation ordering all U.S. and state flags on all state-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday.

