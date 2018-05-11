Event to focus on American Rosie Movement
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc., a West Virginia nonprofit focused on Rosie the Riveters, will have an informational event at 4 p.m. Monday, May 14, at the Cabell County Library, 455 9th St., Huntington, Room 1.
The aims to teach the public about the state’s leadership in launching the American Rosie Movement, and will include a performance of the Rosie the Riveter song by Ladie D (Doris Fields). Those in attendance can then learn the song, which was written by a West Virginian.
After 10 years of work in West Virginia to find Rosie the Riveters and work with them and their communities, the nonprofit is preparing to launch the American Rosie Movement, according to a news release. The goal is to guide all Americans to find Rosies and do work with them that lasts into the future.
