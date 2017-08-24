Ethics, possible investigation unclear over trooper allegation

By COURTNEY HESSLER

The Herald-Dispatch

Kendra Huard Fershee, associate dean for academic affairs at the West Virginia University College of Law, said the West Virginia Rules of Professional Conduct do not clearly answer whether an ethical standard was breached by Saad’s office or the prosecutor’s office by not forwarding a complaint to State Police about the trooper’s alleged behavior.

“It’s an interesting situation because it raises the question of is this the sort of thing that could actually taint a conviction,” she said. “(When) now we had an entire trial where the conviction could be tossed because it was not a clean process.”