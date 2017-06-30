Enjoy local July 4th observances

The Weirton Daily Times editorial

We hope that everyone will take a moment during the next couple of days to remember that there are few nations in the world where citizens are able to gather to celebrate the freedoms residents of the United States of America too often take for granted.

It’s an important thought as our nation prepares to celebrate its 241st birthday on Tuesday.

The Fourth of July is a true national holiday, one that is celebrated from the smallest township to the largest city. It’s a day of picnics, family gatherings, parades and summer fun, all played out against the backdrop of American flags and patriotic music. More often than not, the day ends with a fireworks display.

Communities across the Tri-State Area already are celebrating — the holiday, in fact, got off to an early start Saturday in Wintersville when Thunder in the Ville concluded with its annual fireworks show.

Activities will continue this weekend. Weirton has a day of events planned for Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. with its annual parade. The Wheeling Symphony will make its annual stop in the city for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Weirton Event Center, an appearance made possible through the efforts of the Community Foundation of the Ohio Valley. That will be followed by the city’s annual fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Toronto’s annual fireworks display, meanwhile, is scheduled to go off at 10 p.m. Saturday in Clarke Hinkle Stadium.

Wells Township will hold its fireworks presentation at dusk Monday at Buckeye North Stadium, and Wellsburg’s annual fireworks show is set for 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Steubenville will celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday, with many activities, including the annual senior citizens luncheon, free swimming at the Belleview Park swimming pool and activities in the park leading up to the 9:45 p.m. fireworks display.

Chester’s annual presentation will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

While the Independence Day holiday is a reason to celebrate, we ask that everyone take a moment to remember the thousands of men and women who are members of the armed forces and are standing guard around the world. Their vigilance and sacrifices ensure that future generations of Americans will continue to enjoy the freedoms we do today.

Attend a Fourth of July celebration.

Marvel at the fireworks.

Enjoy being an American.

