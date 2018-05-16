Endangered Species Day event planned

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s West Virginia Field Office, Appalachian Forest Heritage Area AmeriCorps program, U.S. Forest Service and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will host an Endangered Species Day event on Saturday at the Elkins YMCA.

The event will be a day full of fun, interactive games and activities that demonstrate the importance of threatened and endangered species and why they need help. Participants can take a walk through a giant inflatable bat cave, test their nature knowledge, enjoy the artwork of young local students in an endangered species art show and complete a scavenger hunt in downtown Elkins. The celebration starts at 10 a.m. Activities and games will run until 4 p.m., at which time the awards ceremony for the Saving Endangered Species Youth Art Contest will begin. Visitors are welcome to stay for the ceremony.

More information is available by checking out the Facebook event “Elkins Endangered Species Day” or by contacting Julia Fregonara at 304-636-6586, ext. 25, or julia_fregonara@fws.gov.