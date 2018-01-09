Educational Broadcasting Authority, West Virginia PBS appears safe for now

By RUSTY MARKS

The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State lawmakers don’t appear keen on disbanding the Educational Broadcasting Authority or West Virginia Public Broadcasting any time soon.

But the authority does need to come up with a plan to attract younger listeners and viewers, members of a joint legislative interim committee were told Monday.

The authority was founded in 1967 to provide “educational, cultural and informational services” to the people of West Virginia, according to a report compiled by the Legislative Auditor’s Office’s Performance, Evaluation and Research Division.

