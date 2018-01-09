Latest News:
Educational Broadcasting Authority, West Virginia PBS appears safe for now

By RUSTY MARKS

The Exponent Telegram

Scott Finn, executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting defends the Educational Broadcasting Authority during legislative\ interim meetings in Charleston.
(State Journal photo by Rusty Marks)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — State lawmakers don’t appear keen on disbanding the Educational Broadcasting Authority or West Virginia Public Broadcasting any time soon.

But the authority does need to come up with a plan to attract younger listeners and viewers, members of a joint legislative interim committee were told Monday.

The authority was founded in 1967 to provide “educational, cultural and informational services” to the people of West Virginia, according to a report compiled by the Legislative Auditor’s Office’s Performance, Evaluation and Research Division.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/educational-broadcasting-authority-wv-pbs-appears-safe-for-now/article_6ac9ab77-2d63-5584-811e-a110c00e387e.html

