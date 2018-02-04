Editorial: WV Legislature getting sports betting right
The Intelligencer of Wheeling:
West Virginia ought to have a sports betting statute on the books this spring — but it needs to be a home run, not a foul ball.
Within a few months, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to clear the way for states to set up sports betting operations. A few states already have plans in place.
Estimates of how much money West Virginia state government could rake off vary enormously. About $9 million a year, the state Lottery Commission estimates. Our guess is the “take” could be higher.
Given the relatively small investment the state would have to make, even a few million dollars in new revenue would be welcome. …
