Editorial: WV educators should reject idea of a strike

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

Questioned about challenges facing public education in West Virginia, teachers sometimes respond that they’re doing the best they can with what they have.

So are Mountain State taxpayers. Now, as many are preparing to do their state income tax returns and are thinking about paying property tax bills, is not a good time for the state’s teachers’ unions to talk about a strike.

But some in the unions are doing just that.

Some are upset that Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for public employee pay raises includes just 1 percent added to teachers’ salaries. State legislators are under pressure to provide more.

During a rally for public employees last week, American Federation of Teachers of West Virginia President Christine Campbell said this: “If our efforts appear futile, we are prepared to take additional steps.” She added, “We don’t want to strike. Nobody does.”

But the talk is there.

