Editorial: W.Va. tourism ads should also target employers

From the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, W.Va.:

…In West Virginia, a request has gone out from the governor for legislators to approve $20 million for the Tourism Office to spend on marketing the state. Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says that kind of money will generate a return on investment of about 8-to-1: $20 million now will mean $160 million economic activity later.

She is probably right. Ruby is very good at her job. But what if one or two of the new campaigns produced by such a project was designed to attract employers, not just tourists? You have likely seen such commercials for states like New York — some of them go so far as to spell out the benefits to employers of the tax and regulatory environment in the state.

