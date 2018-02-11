What does free education have to do with free enterprise?

Many might think, “Nothing,” but a unanimous state Senate declared “Everything” last week.

In a 34-0 vote, the Senate approved SB 284, which increases access to community and technical college.

Though as initially skeptical of this bill as we are of many others, the more schooled we got about SB 284, the more of a no-brainer it became.

It also helped that a number of conditions were added to this legislation that is intended to give more young people a fast track to jobs and careers.

Read the entire editorial at http://www.dominionpost.com/Education-means-jobs

