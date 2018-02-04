Editorial: Your vote is your voice in WV

The Journal of Martinsburg:

The right to vote – a basic human right – is the foundation of our democracy. It gives the people a voice, and it is not something that came easy for the first citizens of this country – it’s something they had to fight for.

So, it’s troubling that so many fail to exercise this right.

But, in West Virginia, and other states across the nation, something is being done to inspire people to take part in the process that defines our democracy.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on Friday visited Hedgesville High School, where he honored students for overwhelming taking the first step toward exercising their right to vote. The school is the first in the state this year to register 100 percent of its eligible 18-year-old voters.

That’s impressive.

Last year Warner made stops at more than a dozen high schools across the state who reached this mark. He has plans to visit 29 schools this year. …

