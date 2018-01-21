Editorial: Demanding less from W.Va. Students is a mistake

The Intelligencer of Wheeling, W.Va.:

If they have a choice, local public school officials in the Northern Panhandle should not go along with the state Board of Education’s move to water down high school graduation requirements.

West Virginia students already lag behind those of many other states in performance on some standardized tests. Colleges and universities continue to complain that many graduates of our high schools are not prepared for higher education. And, in terms of attracting job creators, our state simply does not have a good reputation in public education.

State Board of Education members’ reaction to that was to make it easier to graduate from high school — and easier to pass courses needed to do so.