Editorial: Delegate John Kelly gets ‘Thumbs Up’

“happy the bill came out the way it did.”

UP: To the state House of Delegates’ passage of a bill sponsored by Del. John Kelly, R-Wood, which could establish additional substance abuse treatment facilities in West Virginia. Kelly has been working on this for a long time, and we join him in being

“a new era”

in energy production, and West Virginia resources could be a big part of that revitalization. While the move is a positive step that could roll back regulations that often seemed intentionally targeted to cripple West Virginia, the state must not lose sight of the fact that an economic transition is essential.

UP: To news that “American Pickers” is planning another trip to the Mountain State. Perhaps a private collection or two in the Mid-Ohio Valley will catch the attention of Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe, as there are no doubt many treasures hidden in our history-filled region.

UP: To chances for local students to hear from inspiring and informative figures such as Danielle Fotopoulos, a member of the 1999 World Cup USA Women’s Soccer Team and head coach of the women’s soccer team at Eckerd College, who encouraged students at Greenmont Elementary School to pursue their goals and stay positive; and Jesse Daubert, an environmental scientist at Pickering Associates, who taught the kids at Hamilton Middle School about water quality and sustainability. It is important for kids to get these lessons from someone other than their teachers or parents once in a while, and Wood County Schools does an excellent job of providing those opportunities.