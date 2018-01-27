Editorial: Martinsburg, WV, response to opioid crisis is innovative

The same can be said of a community.

For years the Eastern Panhandle has been in the grips of a devastating drug epidemic. The region has even been highlighted in national and international features. But – as Martinsburg Police Chief Maury Richards pointed out in a recent op-ed published by The Hill – these portrayals are not always fair.

Communities here and around the world suffer their share of problems, big and small. The Eastern Panhandle is not alone in its fight against opioids. This is a problem communities far and wide are battling.

What needs to be brought to the forefront is the community’s resilience, courage and innovation.

