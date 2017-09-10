Editorial: It all comes down to jobs and people
From The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg:
Over the past few years, much has been debated about the state’s tax structure and legal system serving as impediments to economic growth. Toss in over-regulation on the state and federal level, and many feel the deck is stacked against the Mountain State.
Opponents of that school of thought say lack of jobs is the real culprit, forcing our young people to look out of state for work and artificially suppressing wage growth for those who remain. They say officials have been slow to diversify the economy, tying future success to antiquated industries and modes of operation.
In a way, both sides are right. The state has been bogged down by over-regulation and taxation. There is a lack of quality jobs in some areas and, in other areas, a lack of quality candidates for the jobs that exist.
State Journal Staff Writer Jim Ross’ story on Page C1 shares insight from three companies that strive to hire and retain quality talent. Their recruitment efforts focus on the state’s best and brightest, and they look to engage their workforce and stress the importance of each individual, as well as the company, in improving their respective communities.
At WesBanco, the largest bank with headquarters in the Mountain State, it strives to develop its own workforce, both with in-house training and Impact WV, which offers a fellowship program. The fellow selected works 32 hours per week for the company and works with nonprofits in the community each Friday.
“We talk of building talent,” said Tony Pietranton, the company’s executive vice president. “We talk of investing in our employees and working with them on a developmental plan so that they develop and enrich themselves as individuals.”
He said the bank’s goal is to encourage young people to stay in the state.
“We think there’s a lot of talent in West Virginia. We want to make sure we keep our fair share,” Pietranton said.
At Clear Mountain Bank, based in Bruceton Mills, the focus is on training people for advancement and engaging with the community.
“We’ve got people that have been here 15, 20, 25, over 30 years. We’ve got a nice, loyal employee base,” President and CEO David M. Thomas said. “They value what we do in our communities. I’d like to think we have a congenial atmosphere as well.”
Developing a workplace culture of respect, personal development and community engagement is critical to success in any walk of life.
And along that same vein, it is critical to the success of the Mountain State.
West Virginia businesses have an opportunity to play an important role in the future of this blessed state. They have an obligation to do just that.
Hiring and training West Virginians, as well as recruiting newcomers to the region to bolster a waning population, is critical to short-term and long-term success.
We can’t continue to decline in population, with 47 out of 55 counties losing population last year.
We can’t continue to see the average age for residents climb to the highest in the nation.
We need leaders who can navigate the governmental red tape and mitigate any perceived shortcomings.
We need those who can mesh the talents and experience of veteran employees with those eager for opportunity to grow and prosper.
We need to move the state forward, and it starts with engagement, training and vision.