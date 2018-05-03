By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Eastern Panhandle’s robust economic growth comes with a hidden price tag, according to a panel of local experts who participated in the Berkeley County Economic Development and Infrastructure Roundtable held with Republican U.S. Congressman Alex X. Mooney at the Eastern Regional Airport on Wednesday morning.

During the roughly 45-minute workshop, Mooney listened to officials’ requests to help fund a litany of transportation and infrastructure projects created in part by the area’s own unbridled growth.

“This is the growing area of the state,” said Bill Clark, executive director of Region 9, the Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council. “We need to put our foot on the gas right now. Infrastructure and transportation is key. It’s just going to get worse, because we do want that growth. The truth is, we’re in a good position, and we need the investment right now.”

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/05/eastern-panhandle-economic-upswing-creates-financial-needs/

