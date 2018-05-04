Early voting in West Virginia primary ends Saturday

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — People who want to cast their ballots early for the May 8 primary election have until Saturday to do so.

Early voting for the primary election began April 25 and ends on Saturday. As of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, 42,923 people had cast ballots so far. Of that number, 22,299 were Democrat, 13,981 were Republican, 24 were Mountain Party, 6,493 were no party affiliation, and 126 were other, according to data from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office.

Here is the county breakdown so far for early voting: Raleigh: 1,330 total, 692 Democrat, 447 Republican, one Mountain Party, 190 no party affiliation.

