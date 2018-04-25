Early voting begins today in West Virginia

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Early voting in West Virginia begins today and continues through May 5.

“Early voting is a great way to get out there and use your voice,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “Early voting gives citizens an easy and convenient way to cast their ballot. Our Elections Division, our county clerks, their staff, and our poll workers stand ready to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

Early voting locations and hours are as follows:

• Fayette County: Fayetteville Memorial Building, Montgomery City Hall, and Danese Community Center — all locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

