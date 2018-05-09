Drug firm execs reject blame for opioid crisis
By ERIC EYRE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With one exception, top executives with drug companies accused of flooding West Virginia with prescription painkillers told a congressional panel Tuesday that their shipping practices did not contribute to the opioid epidemic.
Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., who heads a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee investigating massive shipments of opioid drugs to small-town pharmacies, called on the CEOs of the nation’s largest distributors to say whether they believed their firms paved the way for the deadliest drug crisis in U.S. history.
“No. No sir. I do not believe we contributed to the opioid crisis,” said George Barrett, executive chairman of Cardinal Health, the leading supplier of prescription pain pills in West Virginia.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/drug-firm-execs-reject-blame-for-opioid-crisis/article_612ccd96-97ce-5e5b-bef8-bb4ccfc605e4.html
