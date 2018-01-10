Draft bill would terminate West Virginia Board of Funeral Examiners
By CARLEE LAMMERS
Charleston Gazette-Mail
Legislators plan to introduce in the upcoming session a bill that would terminate the West Virginia Board of Funeral Examiners and transfer all of its powers and duties to the secretary of state.
The bill is a response to a September 2017 audit conducted by the Performance Evaluation and Research Division. The audit recommended the state terminate the board because of misconduct, for acting in its own interests and for delaying action, taking improper action or taking no action in disciplinary matters “potentially placing the public at risk.”
The bill would give the secretary of state power to oversee and set licensing requirements, field complaints about licensees, transfer the board’s funding to its office and oversee licensing and inspection of funeral establishments. All of the board’s existing rules would be carried over until or if they are replaced by the Secretary of State’s Office.
