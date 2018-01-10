Draft bill would terminate West Virginia Board of Funeral Examiners

By CARLEE LAMMERS

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Legislators plan to introduce in the upcoming session a bill that would terminate the West Virginia Board of Funeral Examiners and transfer all of its powers and duties to the secretary of state.

The bill is a response to a September 2017 audit conducted by the Performance Evaluation and Research Division. The audit recommended the state terminate the board because of misconduct, for acting in its own interests and for delaying action, taking improper action or taking no action in disciplinary matters “potentially placing the public at risk.”

Under the draft legislation, the board and its executive staff would be terminated effective June 30. The Secretary of State’s Office would absorb the majority of the board’s duties — with some changes, according to Jennifer Greenlief, counsel for the Senate.

The switch would be similar to how the state handles licensing and other concerns for private investigators, she said. There is no board for private investigators in West Virginia, rather the industry is overseen by the Secretary of State’s Office.

The bill would give the secretary of state power to oversee and set licensing requirements, field complaints about licensees, transfer the board’s funding to its office and oversee licensing and inspection of funeral establishments. All of the board’s existing rules would be carried over until or if they are replaced by the Secretary of State’s Office.

