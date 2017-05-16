Dominion Hope changes named to Dominion Energy West Virginia

Staff reports

The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Dominion Hope began serving customers under its new name, Dominion Energy West Virginia, Monday. This move reflects results of a May 10 shareholder vote transforming the name of the company’s corporate parent from Dominion Resources Inc. to Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D).

“While our name may be changing, what is not changing is our commitment to safety, customer service and our communities,” said Jeff Murphy, Dominion Energy West Virginia vice president and general manager. “Our 200 employees remain dedicated to meeting the needs of our 115,000 customers and others who depend on us. This new name reflects that dedication. Energy is at the core of our modern life.”

Dominion Energy West Virginia joins its fellow local electric and natural gas utilities and many other businesses in unify under the Dominion Energy name. Changes to company bills, building signage, trucks, employee uniforms and other identifying marks will occur in the coming months.

The Public Utilities Commission of West Virginia has approved the Dominion Hope name change. Also, the company has changed its web address to www.DominionEnergy.com. Visitors who go to the current site, dom.com, will be redirected automatically to the new site.

A new logo, last modified in 2000, also took effect Monday. Designed by the global branding firm of Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, it retains the “D” shape while modernizing the look with stripes suggesting energy through the blue silhouette.

Dominion Energy shares of common stock will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “D.”

