Dominion Hope changes named to Dominion Energy West Virginia
Staff reports
The Exponent Telegram
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Dominion Hope began serving customers under its new name, Dominion Energy West Virginia, Monday. This move reflects results of a May 10 shareholder vote transforming the name of the company’s corporate parent from Dominion Resources Inc. to Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D).
“While our name may be changing, what is not changing is our commitment to safety, customer service and our communities,” said Jeff Murphy, Dominion Energy West Virginia vice president and general manager. “Our 200 employees remain dedicated to meeting the needs of our 115,000 customers and others who depend on us. This new name reflects that dedication. Energy is at the core of our modern life.”
The Public Utilities Commission of West Virginia has approved the Dominion Hope name change. Also, the company has changed its web address to www.DominionEnergy.com. Visitors who go to the current site, dom.com, will be redirected automatically to the new site.
Dominion Energy shares of common stock will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “D.”
See more from The Exponent Telegram