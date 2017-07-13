Dominion Energy $1,500 award to assist ‘Thanks! Plain and Simple’ in Rosie the Riveter effort 

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dominion Energy will award $1,500 to “Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc.” to continue the organization’s work with ‘Rosie the Riveters’ while these historic women are still able participate in how their own legacy is passed to the public today and into future.

“The Dominion award helps the Thanks! organization to honor “Rosies” in two ways: by teaching them the importance of what they did during WWII; and by offering the public and leaders different ways to pull together to educate with living Rosies,” said Anne Montague, founder and executive director of “Thanks!”.

The award ceremony, with refreshments, will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at the home of Anna Hess, 89, a Rosie the Riveter from West Virginia. Hess’ home is at 2204 Mountain View Manor, Morgantown, WV 26501-7183, near Mountain View Elementary School, near Dorsey Avenue and Greenbag Road.

Hess made truck tires in Akron, Ohio, at age 15. Her family had left a farm in Roane County that had no running water or electricity to move to Akron soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor.