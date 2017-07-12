DIY Network show ‘Barnwood Builders’ visits Ritchie County

Staff report

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — On last Sunday’s episode of “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe and his team of old-school craftsmen saved a 150-year-old log cabin on top of a mountain in Ritchie County.

While they were in town, they visited Berdine’s, America’s oldest five and dime store. They also learned to make marbles by hand with Ellenboro glass artist Sam Hogue.

In nearby Cairo, Ritchie County, the Barnwood Builders met Martha and Dick Hartley, a local couple who built a log house homestead by hand.

The episode aired Sunday night on the DIY Network.

For those who missed the Harrisville episode it will air again this Sunday, July 16 at 10 p.m, on DIY.

And it will air again on Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 at 11 p.m.

Filming for the episode in Ritchie County took place in January.

Now in its fifth season, “Barnwood Builders” is one of the most successful shows on the DIY Network, said Sean McCourt, executive producer. Silent Crow Arts, based in New York City, is the production company.

McCourt describes the one-hour show as: “Six good natured West Virginians travel the heartland saving pioneer log cabins and building gorgeous modern homes with reclaimed lumber. The show’s star, Mark Bowe, lives by the motto, ‘work hard, be kind, take pride.’”

Bowe lives in Lewisburg. Bowe wanted the show to present a positive message about West Virginia, McCourt said.

McCourt said he has found that West Virginians take great pride in the homespun series that celebrates old fashioned values and West Virginia pride.

There is a new episode of “Barnwood Builders” every Sunday at 9 p.m. on DIY. Episodes then re-air several times, McCourt said.

McCourt said the Barnwood Builders do great work, transforming old barns and cabins into nice homes.

There are 13 “Barnwood Builders” shows each season, with seven taking place in West Virginia, McCourt said.

Seasons six and seven of the show have been scheduled, McCourt said.

