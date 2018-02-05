Democrats lag behind Republicans on West Virginia congressional campaign fundraising

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republicans running for congressional seats are whomping Democrats up and down the state on the fundraising side of their campaigns.

The two incumbents’ campaign accounts in the First- and Second District dwarf their challengers. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., has about $771,000 in cash on hand, nearly four times as much as his closest challenger, Democrat Ralph Baxter.

Likewise, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., has nearly $1.1 million to play with on the campaign, a figure towering over the two Democrats challenging him — both the $163,000 in Aaron Scheinberg’s campaign account and the $134,000 in Talley Sergent’s account.

If Democrats were to win a spot in the 2018 elections, the open seat in the Third District would likely be their best chance, but year-end disclosures made to the Federal Elections Commission show they’re struggling in the fundraising department as well.

Two Republicans, Delegate Carol Miller, R-Cabell, and Conrad Lucas, both out-raised the next closest Democrat, Steve Williams, by a wide margin. However, Williams dropped out of the race last month, leaving state Sen. Richard Ojeda, D-Logan, in the lead, with $9,700 to work with on the campaign.

