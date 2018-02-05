Democrats lag behind Republicans on West Virginia congressional campaign fundraising
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republicans running for congressional seats are whomping Democrats up and down the state on the fundraising side of their campaigns.
The two incumbents’ campaign accounts in the First- and Second District dwarf their challengers. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., has about $771,000 in cash on hand, nearly four times as much as his closest challenger, Democrat Ralph Baxter.
Two Republicans, Delegate Carol Miller, R-Cabell, and Conrad Lucas, both out-raised the next closest Democrat, Steve Williams, by a wide margin. However, Williams dropped out of the race last month, leaving state Sen. Richard Ojeda, D-Logan, in the lead, with $9,700 to work with on the campaign.
