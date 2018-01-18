Delegates criticize WV PEIA wellness program as ‘invasion of privacy’
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some House members were critical Wednesday of a new Public Employees Insurance Agency wellness initiative, calling it intrusive and an invasion of privacy.
"We have some pretty doggone unhappy state employees. A lot of that unhappiness is based on this program," Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said of PEIA's new GO365 program.
Under the new initiative, which launched Jan. 1, PEIA insurees earn points by completing health assessments, meeting a variety of health goals and participating in various healthy lifestyle and fitness programs.
“You have a lot of state employees who are really hot and bothered,” Gearheart told PEIA executive director Ted Cheatham. “They consider it an invasion of privacy.”
