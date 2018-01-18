Delegates criticize WV PEIA wellness program as ‘invasion of privacy’

By PHIL KABLER

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some House members were critical Wednesday of a new Public Employees Insurance Agency wellness initiative, calling it intrusive and an invasion of privacy.

"We have some pretty doggone unhappy state employees. A lot of that unhappiness is based on this program," Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said of PEIA's new GO365 program.

Under the new initiative, which launched Jan. 1, PEIA insurees earn points by completing health assessments, meeting a variety of health goals and participating in various healthy lifestyle and fitness programs.

Those who meet certain point thresholds will receive “bonus bucks” that can be exchanged for gift cards or fitness equipment. However, beginning July 1, 2019, insurees who haven’t earned enough points will have their premiums increased by $25 a month and will have a $500 increase in their deductibles.

“You have a lot of state employees who are really hot and bothered,” Gearheart told PEIA executive director Ted Cheatham. “They consider it an invasion of privacy.”

