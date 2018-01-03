Delegate Folk announces run for West Virginia Senate

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A far-right Republican in the House of Delegates announced plans Tuesday to challenge a longtime state senator for his seat.

Delegate Mike Folk, R-Berkeley, said on WRNR Talk Radio he would run against Sen. John Unger, D-Berkeley, who has served the district since 1998. In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Folk said he will bring his principles of constitutionalism and limited government to the district.

“Most of the people that have followed the Legislature at all in the last five years know what most of my positions are,” he said. “I say what I think, I have a core set of principles and stick with them. Sometimes people agree with them, and sometimes they disagree with them, both inside the party and outside the party.”

Never shy to buck party leadership, Folk has earned praise and ire alike at crunch time from members of both parties. Though registered as a Republican, Folk said he resists party labels. He is also a member of the Liberty Caucus.

