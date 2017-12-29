Delegate Erikka Storch: Expect opioid Issues to dominate next legislative session in West Virginia
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature must act during the upcoming session to address the state’s opioid addiction issues, according to Delegate Erikka Storch.
More money for drug treatment centers and more beds for rehabilitation are being discussed by legislators, Storch said. Some lawmakers, meanwhile, also have suggested legalizing recreational marijuana could be the answer.
