Delegate Erikka Storch: Expect opioid Issues to dominate next legislative session in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature must act during the upcoming session to address the state’s opioid addiction issues, according to Delegate Erikka Storch.

“It’s an issue that’s important across the state,” Storch, R-Ohio, said. “While the problem isn’t as bad here, there has been a lot of negative news lately out of Huntington about the opioid problem. We’re going to have to evaluate, and see if anything we have done lately has been effective. Then we’ll have to put some nonpartisan heads together to deal with this problem.”

More money for drug treatment centers and more beds for rehabilitation are being discussed by legislators, Storch said. Some lawmakers, meanwhile, also have suggested legalizing recreational marijuana could be the answer.

