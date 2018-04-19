DEA rule to reduce painkiller oversupply announced

By KELSIE LEROSE

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced a proposed rule to reduce the oversupply of opioid painkillers and end pill dumping in West Virginia.

If enacted, the rule would require drug manufacturers to identify a need for controlled substances to justify their production.

According to a copy of the DEA’s proposed rule, “The Drug Enforcement Administration is publishing this proposed rule to strengthen controls over diversion of controlled substances and make other improvements in the quota management regulatory system for the production, manufacturing and procurement of controlled substances.”