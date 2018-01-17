Dalton Haas of Wheeling officially announces West Virginia House of Delegates run

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Republican Dalton Haas says he wants to be a “bridge that creates a better and brighter future” for West Virginia.

Haas, 22, of Wheeling, officially announced his candidacy for the West Virginia House of Delegates 3rd District seat Monday at the entrance to WesBanco Arena in downtown Wheeling.

A recent graduate of West Liberty University, Haas geared his message toward other young people in the state. Among those present for Monday’s announcement were members of the WLU cheering squad.

