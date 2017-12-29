Corporate tax cuts could lead to lower utility bills in West Virginia, surrounding states
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia regulators are still evaluating the new federal tax law and its implications for utilities and their customers, with an eye toward evaluating whether a lower corporate tax rate will mean a reduction in consumers’ utility bills.
“There have been some informal discussions about this issue, but no official action has been taken at this time,” said Susan Small, communications director for the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
Ohio Public Utilities Commission Chairman Asim Haque issued a statement regarding the passage of the federal tax bill and its potential impact on the state’s regulated utilities.
Several other states have already directed the utilities they regulate to determine how much they expect the law to change their tax liability, then create a proposal for how they will apply any savings.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/corporate-tax-cuts-could-lead-to-lower-utility-bills/article_597a337a-ec4e-11e7-b666-6b364099b04f.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch