Corporate tax cuts could lead to lower utility bills in West Virginia, surrounding states

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia regulators are still evaluating the new federal tax law and its implications for utilities and their customers, with an eye toward evaluating whether a lower corporate tax rate will mean a reduction in consumers’ utility bills.

“There have been some informal discussions about this issue, but no official action has been taken at this time,” said Susan Small, communications director for the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

Ohio Public Utilities Commission Chairman Asim Haque issued a statement regarding the passage of the federal tax bill and its potential impact on the state’s regulated utilities.

 “The commission intends to open a proceeding in early 2018 to study the impacts of the recently passed federal tax reform bill on consumers and Ohio’s regulated utilities,” Haque said. “As with any commission proceeding, we are looking forward to hearing from stakeholders and the public.”

Several other states have already directed the utilities they regulate to determine how much they expect the law to change their tax liability, then create a proposal for how they will apply any savings.

