Construction to begin on Mid-Ohio Valley compressor stations in West Virginia

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

This is the map of the Mountaineer XPress natural gas pipeline from Marshall County to Cabell County, which was approved in December by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Three compressor stations in Calhoun, Doddridge and Jackson counties, each estimated to cost $100 million, will be under construction by the end of the month, officials said.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.  — Construction will start around the end of the month on three multi-million-dollar compressor stations in Calhoun, Doddridge and Jackson counties for the recently approved Mountaineer XPress natural gas pipeline.

Each station will cost about $100 million, said Scott Castleman, manager U.S. natural gas communications for TransCanada, the Columbia Gas Transmission parent company constructing the 165-mile, more than $2 billion pipeline.

“There will be big dollars coming into the state of West Virginia,” Castleman said.

