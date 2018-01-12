Construction to begin on Mid-Ohio Valley compressor stations in West Virginia

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Construction will start around the end of the month on three multi-million-dollar compressor stations in Calhoun, Doddridge and Jackson counties for the recently approved Mountaineer XPress natural gas pipeline.

Each station will cost about $100 million, said Scott Castleman, manager U.S. natural gas communications for TransCanada, the Columbia Gas Transmission parent company constructing the 165-mile, more than $2 billion pipeline. “There will be big dollars coming into the state of West Virginia,” Castleman said.

