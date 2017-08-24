Constitution Day Lecture set for Robert C. Byrd Center at Shepherd University

Thirteenth Annual Constitution Day Lecture on Sept 14

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — The Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education have announced that the 13th annual Tom E. Moses Memorial Lecture on the U.S. Constitution will be given by Ganesh Sitaraman, author of The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution: Why Economic Inequality Threatens Our Republic.

Sitaraman is an Associate Professor of Law at Vanderbilt Law School and a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress. He served as policy director and senior counsel to Senator Elizabeth Warren and has commented on foreign and domestic policy in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and the Christian Science Monitor.

“In an original and provocative contribution to the current debates over income inequality in America, Sitaraman argues that economic inequality represents more than a moral or economic matter; it threatens the core of our republic. Sitaraman will trace how a strong middle-class served as a bulwark against class warfare in America for nearly two centuries and was a prerequisite for America’s constitutional system to function properly,” organizers said.

The Moses Memorial Lecture is named for the late Tom E. Moses, a longtime civil libertarian, activist, and founder of the Eastern Panhandle branch of the ACLU-WV. The lecture will be given on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education on the campus of Shepherd University. A book signing coordinated by Shepherdstown’s Four Seasons Books and a reception will follow the lecture. Admission is free and open to the public, but due to limited space advance reservations will be required .

Persons interested in reserving seats should call Mr. Jody Brumage at (304) 876-5648 or email him at jbrumage@shepherd.edu. Reservations may also be made at the office of the Byrd Center Monday thru Friday, 9am to 4pm. The Byrd Center is located at 213 N. King St., Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, WV 25443. Any remaining seats will be available at the door on a first-come-first-served basis on the night of the lecture.

A private, nonpartisan, and nonprofit educational organization located on the campus of Shepherd University, The Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education advances representative democracy by promoting a better understanding of the United States Congress and the Constitution through programs and research that engage citizens.