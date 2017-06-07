Concord University receives $3 million in grant funding

By BLAKE STOWERS

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

ATHENS, W.Va. — Concord University’s Upward Bound Program has been awarded more than $3 million in federal funding.

Concord media spokesman Sarah Dalton said the funding will continue programming that provides academic skills and motivation for area high school students in their pursuit of a college degree.

According to a press release, the two Federal TRIO programs grants total more than $660,000 per year for five years.

Dalton said high school students from five southern West Virginia counties will benefit from the grants.

In McDowell County, Mount View High School and River View High School will benefit from the grants.

In Mercer County, Bluefield High School, Montcalm High School, PikeView High School and Princeton Senior High School will benefit from the grants.

Dalton said students participating in Upward Bound receive tutorial assistance at their local high schools.

“Students participating in Upward Bound receive tutorial assistance at their local high schools, attend Saturday enrichment sessions, and spend six weeks each summer in a residential college setting at Concord University where they receive instruction by certified school teachers in math, english, reading, science, foreign language, computer technology and other academic classes,” Dalton said.

According to Dalton, students also receive assistance with financial aid, college admissions, scholarships, the ACT and SAT tests and career counseling.

“The program also allows students to participate in cultural trips, campus visits to in-state and out-of-state colleges and many other activities,” Dalton said.

