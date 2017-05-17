Community book project on disasters seeks contributions

The Journal

MARTINSBURG — The Journal is pleased to announce a new community book project, “Floods, Fire and Ice.” This will be a heirloom-quality, coffee-table book featuring images of Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties — but we need your help.

Possibly you remember or have heard of specific floods, fires and snow storms that impacted the Eastern Panhandle. If you have photos of before, during and after storms that have hit the Panhandle, consider shaing them for this unique project.

We are looking for actual photographs, no newspaper clippings, however postcards work as well. In all cases images will be scanned and returned to you while you wait during the scanning sessions we have scheduled. The book will feature roughly 200 images, and the bulk of them will come from you, our readers.

A representative from Pediment Publishing will be scanning the photos only on the dates and times scheduled. Scanning sessions will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Musselman-South Berkeley Community Library; Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn’s Shenandoah Room in Martinsburg; Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jefferson County Museum; and Wednesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City National Bank, located at 1700 W. King St., in Martinsburg.

For more information or questions, call Judy Gelestor at 304-263-8931, ext. 110.

See more from The Journal