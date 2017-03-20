By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate passed on March 18 another bill to repeal Common Core educational standards. It also passed bills dealing with wind power tax credits, video lottery machines and driving too slow.

SB 524 is the Common Core bill. As amended, it makes the repeal effective July 1, 2018. It requires the state school board to allow educators to participate in the development of new standards. It calls for the board to provide for a cyclical review of any adopted standards — but doesn’t specify a time period.

SB 524 passed 23-8, with four Democrats joining the majority.

SB 16 repeals a 2001 tax credit for wind power tax credit that allows wind power equipment to be taxed at salvage value – 5 percent – based on qualifying as pollution control equipment.

SB 16 passed 25-6 and goes to the House.

SB 559 allows a video lottery retailer who owns more than one location to sell the interest and license in one or more of those locations.

It passed 27-4 and goes to the House.

SB 620 raises the fines for several traffic violations: driving too slow in a traffic lane, and turning or changing lanes without a signal.

The bill barely passed, 17-14, and goes to the House.

